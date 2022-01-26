Are Gen Z making management harder?

Those born between 1997-2012 are known as ‚Gen Z‘ – and a new generation means new attitudes. But are those attitudes harder to manage?

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Management Today

Recently, the New York Times wrote about ‘the 37 year olds afraid of the 23 year olds who work for them’. The article gave examples of the younger generation assigning work to their managers, asking why they had to work their eight hour shifts if they’d finished their tasks by midday, insisting managers display pronouns, and calling managers on the weekend to ask what they were planning to do on social causes.

But is this really an accurate characterisation? And should managers really be fearful of how to handle this new cohort? “If anything, this is more to do with millennials – the previous upstart generation – reacting to the new generation coming in,” argues Ali Shalfrooshan, occupational psychologist, who has researched inter-generational differences. “Once they were the new kids on the block, but now they’re the managers. I think they are simply reacting to how they remember behaving when they first entered employment,” he says.

Back then, hierarchy was more normal, and there would be things they felt they couldn’t say. “This is not how Gen Z view life. They are more confident. It’s not about them having a sense of entitlement, it’s just them sharing their opinions more and not thinking they first need experience to do so.”

There is, however, plenty of data showing that Gen Z has a very different outlook. According to CWJobs’ recent Digital Generation report, which polled 542 16–24-year-olds, Gen Z want managers who ‘create purpose’, while 65% want them to have agreed mission statements for racial diversity. Some 63% want management statements around gender diversity, 62% for neurodiversity, and 60% for LGBTQ+ representation. But Ali says managers shouldn’t confuse this with thinking that this makes them harder to actually manage on a day-to-day basis. “If anything, Gen Z are easier to manage,” he says. “They are more serious than previous generations. They’re motivated too.”

Harder to manage

However, his experience certainly isn’t universal. “Gen Z are harder to manage,” says Akhila Nagabandi, head of HR at Pearl Lemon PR. “They have less patience and tolerance for a demanding work environment, and they are not hesitant to ask for a week off in their first month of working,” she says. “Many of them also have side hustles, part-time jobs, or other hobbies on social media that keep them busy. It’s rare to hire a Gen Z that’s all in.”

Some might see side projects as enhancing skillsets, but others are sympathetic to her view. “Gen Z are a more intense version of millennials, and this does make them harder to manage in the sense that they require more effort,” says Steve Butler, author of Manage the Gap: Achieving Success with Intergenerational Teams. At publishing group Immediate Media Saqib Khan, its head of talent acquisition, also has experience of Gen Z’s blurred boundaries not quite working out at work. “We find Gen Z come across as more distracted, and they are often hard to keep focused because they want to go off on tangents,” he says.

This makes the job of management harder. “You often don’t know how to motivate them, or do the right things that press their buttons. Often traditional things like career or money aren’t incentives. As managers we know that we need to understand more where Gen Z are coming from, but that doesn’t make arriving at the answers any easier.”

These are quite some accusations – so, who’s right? “I don’t think Gen Z are any more difficult to manage, they just look like they are harder,” suggests Dr Joanna Abeyie, MBE, diversity champion, and founder of social enterprise, Blue Moon which has helped put more than 3,000 young people into work. Joanna says the views Gen Z hold around inequity and exclusion are not new ideas – but they are more open about sharing them. “Quite rightly, Gen Z will think there’s no point in organisations having a wellbeing policy, for instance, if they can’t then talk about how they feel,” she says.

But she does believe that Gen Z need to give some ground in terms of ‘managing up’. “Leaders don’t always want to be presented with problems. Gen Z needs to learn how to communicate better, so that their concerns resonate with leaders, and don’t come across as emotional gripes.”

Tips to managing Gen Z

According to Dr Andy Brown, the CEO of Engage, “Gen Z are not dramatically different from the millennial generation but this group has learned some worthwhile lessons from its professional predecessors and, as such, has shifted its mindset about the meaning of work.” Brown argues that experience, plus wider industry research, has revealed three key lessons for managing Gen Z.

Managers need to engage with Gen Z face-to-face

“This is the first generation that has grown up with the majority of their relationships being online, conversely creating a desire for close relationships. According to one survey by the World Economic Forum 72% of Gen Z prefer face-to-face conversations.”

Challenge them

“To prevent Gen Z employees from getting bored, challenge them and provide them with the opportunity to learn different aspects of your company. Harness their willingness to learn and adapt.”

Tell them they’ve done a good job

“Gen Z grew up with social media and the ‘like’ button and are, therefore, in constant need of affirmation. Ensure that you provide this. That being said, they also want to feel empowered, and they are a lot more self-sufficient, so be cautious of micro-management. Set SMART goals and objectives; then congratulate them when they meet them.”