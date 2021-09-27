How can a collective solve your staff absence woes?

Education Mutual provides a new innovative way to manage staff absence. As a member-owned and DFE-recommended staff absence protection provider, we run solely for the benefit of members rather than shareholders. The board of EM are school business leaders and head teachers like yourselves who want the best for their budget, together with the flexibility of a commercial provider.

Education Mutual is a non-profit making organisation who re-invest any surplus funds back into the education sector. To date, over £500,000 has been returned to the sector further demonstrating our support for schools and ethical ethos.

Member schools also benefit from a range of comprehensive health and wellbeing services. This includes counselling and physiotherapy sessions, 24/7 GP access and occupational health services to run in conjunction with our staff absence protection to support your schools’ staff and help reduce and prevent absences.

“As trust leader, I had become increasingly frustrated with the insurance options available to protect our trust against staff absences, with increasing premiums and a reduction in service and cover.” Nick Hurn

An Education Mutual member, Elevate MAT, was looking for a staff absence protection provider who could deliver on pricing, flexibility of cover, COVID cover, relationship management, ease of administration at academy and trust level, user friendly portal and regularity of settlements.

“During a rigorous procurement process, Education Mutual was chosen as the preferred supplier as we met all our requirements in addition to saving the Trust 20% in annual premiums against the previous provider”

To find out more about Education Mutual and how we could help your school or Trust please get in touch at:

Email – [email protected]

Request a quote here

Call – 01623 287840

Tweet us – @EducationMutual

To learn more about Education Mutual come to EdExec LIVE. Click here to book your ticket now or email us at [email protected] for discounted tickets!