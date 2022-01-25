How to stop employees thinking about leaving

New data reveals that just thinking of changing jobs has the biggest impact on staff engagement – so, can managers turn these feelings around?

It’s a well-known fact that organisations are teeming with staff who – at best – display oscillating levels of engagement. Managers can be excused for thinking that how staff feel from one week to the next can be as fickle as the direction of the wind.

But new evidence suggests there is one particular state of mind – merely thinking about changing jobs – that can do the most dramatic damage to engagement levels. This mindset alone can cause engagement to fall by as much as 60% compared to those happy about staying put.

The research, by engagement company, Inpulse, finds that among those considering quitting their jobs in the next 12 months, engagement levels stand at a paltry 36%; average-to-good engagement is typically considered to be over 50. “This exceptionally low percentage compares with engagement levels of 90% amongst those planning to stay put,” Explains Matt Stephens, the founder and CEO of Inpulse. “Considering that one-in-eight (13%) of employees expect to leave their current job in the next 12 months, managers have a really tough job on their hands to bring engagement levels back up,” he says.

Given that not everyone who thinks of quitting really will, the clear task for managers is to turn occasional negative feelings about their current employer into far more positive ones. So, what can managers really do? MT took a dive into the findings and three key tips emerged.

Recognise the signs

Inpulse’s research found that only a third (35%) of staff wanting to leave said they felt recognised by their employer on a regular basis. “The top three negative emotions were feelings of disconnection, irritation and anxiety,” says Matt. Among those expecting to remain, however, 70% feel recognised for their work. “Those who plan to stay are also dominated by positive emotions – feeling valued, committed, and motivated,” he says.

Gallup’s research backs this up. It finds shocking levels of managerial praise, with just one-in-three workers agreeing with the statement that they ‘received recognition or praise in the last seven days’.

Work-life balance

Inpulse found that, among those who often feel like quitting their jobs, only 38% also felt they had a good work-life balance; this figure was 74% among those who were planning to stay. This chimes with data by Statistica which reveals that 72% of people looking for a job believe that work-life balance is an important factor to consider.

Demonstrate your care

Among the cadre of employees that said they were considering quitting, Inpulse found that only 40% believed their organisation cared about their wellbeing, while only just over half (54%) felt they could ‘be themselves’ at work. This compares to 81% of those who want to stay feeling their organisation cares about their wellbeing, and 89% saying work allows them to be themselves.

The key is for leaders to be authentic in demonstrating wellbeing, says Matt. “Understanding employee emotions doesn’t need to be difficult. Just listening to employee concerns is a simple way of developing a culture of trust,” he says. Research published in Forbes recently showed 89% of staff who work in companies that support well-being initiatives are also more likely to recommend their company as a good place to work.