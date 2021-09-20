Secure your event tickets now!

There is now only a few weeks to go until EdExec LIVE, the ultimate day of professional pampering for school business managers

As a school business manager you keep an amazing number of plates spinning on a daily basis, which can be extremely tiring, and no one knows that better than the team here at Education Executive. That’s why EdExec LIVE is returning for the tenth time, to recharge your batteries.

Whether you choose to spend time with the management masseuse, get a financial facial, detox your digital provision or pamper your premises, we’ve got the perfect treatment for the hardest working people in education.

It’s your last chance to book

With only a few weeks left to book your ticket to the ultimate school business manager spa, we want to make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to step away for a day, before returning to school refreshed and full of new ideas.

Book your ticket by emailing [email protected] today to avoid disappointment! The clock is ticking…

As school business manager, you’re faced with a vast and unique blend of issues, which is why the day can be tailored uniquely to each delegate. Simply pick the seminars that are most relevant to you and indulge in a well-deserved day of professional development.

With the opportunity to meet selected education suppliers who could add value to your school at the EdExec LIVE dxhibition, and the chance to network with peers from the country with a glass of wine in your hand and a smile on your face, this really is the ultimate day for SBMs.

Treat yourself – and your school – and book today.