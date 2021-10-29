COVID affecting 60% of pupils at some Suffolk schools

As reported by BBC News, more than 36 schools in Suffolk have had more than 50 pupils testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of term in September, the county’s public health team has revealed

A further 10-15 schools have had more than 100 pupils also testing positive. Public Health Suffolk data indicated about 7,500 pupils had contracted the virus so far this term, and at some schools 60% of children were affected. Its director urged parents to ensure their children were tested.

Outlining the case numbers across the county at a meeting on Wednesday, Stuart Keeble said: “It’s been a very difficult first term for schools, and they have done a great job in responding to that.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Keeble told the meeting he did not think the half-term break would have done much to curb the outbreaks and urged parents to test their children before they return to schools next week.

“We have taken actions locally with regard to asking siblings of cases in schools that have outbreaks to stay at home for three days, get tested and then come back if they have a negative PCR,” he said.

“But it has led to significant outbreaks with some schools experiencing up to 60% of their pupils actually having COVID.”

The county’s public health leaders have made a request to the government for Suffolk to become an enhanced response area, which would mean for five weeks the county would get extra government support and resources.

Last week, Ipswich saw the highest levels in the country with 854.5 cases per 100,000. This number has since dropped to 759.7, putting it 25th highest nationally.

A further 43,941 confirmed cases across the UK were reported on Wednesday.