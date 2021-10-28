How edtech can be an enabler for transformation

Mark Osborne, director of ICT and infrastructure at Northern Education Trust

The last year has highlighted just how important the use of edtech is in schools. Now, more than ever, it is key to understand how you can use edtech as a driver for school improvement. Mark Osborne is the director of ICT and infrastructure at Northern Education Trust and one of the key players behind the trust winning a presitgious BETT award for their use of safeguarding technology.

This seminar will cover how technology has transformed the trust’s outcomes and give practical advice on how you can use it help make improvements at your school or trust. Mark will also explain how the trust implemented a trust-wide digital monitoring system to help safeguard students online which resulted in the trust winning a BETT award.

In this seminar, Mark Osborne will explore:

How to successfully implement new technologies in your school.

How technology can be used for safeguarding.

The barriers which may present themselves and how to overcome them.

How technology can be used to aid pupil catch-up.

Take home points:

Practical strategies to assess your schools’ needs and identify where technology could help.

Tips to ensure the smooth introduction and rollout of new technology in your school.

Knowing the most cost-effective ways to implement edtech.

This session is for:

School leaders and IT managers

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North event

About the speaker:

Mark has nearly 20 years’ experience working in education IT and has worked in some of the largest schools in the North East before joining Northern Education Trust in late 2017. Northern Education Trust (NET) went through a period of rapid school improvement in their academies and on the operations side the development of IT and edtech has been no different under Mark’s leadership.

Mark has also advised and supported numerous other academies and MATs and many of the IT and edtech developments at NET have now been adopted by other trusts and have influenced the wider school-led sector.

