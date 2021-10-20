Pushing career boundaries to aid school improvement

Richard Harrison, director of community engagement, Regent High School

Schools constantly evolve, as do the roles of the staff in them. As the needs of the school change, the staff must adapt their roles to cater to these needs – even if this means going outside of the usual remit of the job description. As a result of responding to the constant evolution of schools, the potential career pathways for non-teaching senior leaders are broadening. So, how can you or your team push your usual career boundaries to help further school improvement?

In this seminar Richard Harrison will share details of his own blended role and the ways in which he has evolved his senior leadership role to respond to the needs of the school while also offering career development. Richard will explore how you can do the same for yourselves and other staff in your schools. Richard will also cover:

Developing the role of a non-teaching senior leader and how such roles can support school improvement.

Not being afraid to suggest change if something can be done better.

Being aware of your own strengths, specialisms and the contribution you make to school life.

Networking beyond your own team.

Boosting your self-confidence through formal and informal CPD.

Being an inspiration for non-SLT colleagues by being open-minded and eager.

Take home points:​

How to develop your role and thrive while doing it.

What the future of professional services leadership means in schools.

How to create opportunities in your own school and beyond.

This session is for:​

Anybody in a leadership role

About the speaker:

Richard leads his school’s work with partners and stakeholders alongside community engagement, cultural learning and communications activities. He co-leads the innovative Camden STEAM Hub, is finishing an Erasmus+-funded project with four European partner schools, and did a stint as interim head of Year 7 in 2019-2020!

Richard previously worked at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London, working with schools, colleges, youth theatres and young offenders’ institutions, and has also worked at The University of Warwick, Birmingham Repertory Theatre and in youth theatre at Warwick Arts Centre.

Richard is chair of the Board of Trustees of Camden Spark, Camden’s Local Cultural Education Partnership, a director of the Knowledge Quarter, a trustee of Theatre of Debate and chair of governors at Brecknock Primary School in Camden.

