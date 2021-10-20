Delivering remarkable school improvements with technology

Royden Gothelf, Director, RightICT

In this session Royden Gothelf, RightICT, will share practical advice on how to deliver remarkable school improvements with technology and demonstrate how IT is intrinsically linked to school-wide improvements. The pandemic has highlighted just how important technology is for schools, and more schools than ever are looking at how they can improve their offering and infrastructure to support both staff and pupils.

This session will be a case study of one of his latest projects, with St James’s school, a remarkable story that was nominated for the TES best use of technology award!

The seminar will cover:

Where and how they have improved the technical infrastructure.

How they removed unnecessary cost.

How they put in place a platform for remote teaching.

How they replaced the MIS system.

How they implemented self-paced online learning.

Take home points:​

How IT is intrinsically linked to school-wide improvements.

What does your school truly need, IT-wise?

How to improve technical infrastructure.

How to make sure you are being as cost-effective as possible.

This session is for:​

SBMs, school leaders and IT managers

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE South event

About the speaker:

Royden Gothelf is an edtech business owner and education improvement partner – enabling effective use of technology in transforming teaching, learning and school administration. Writes about it, talks about it and works with academies, schools and local authorities to successfully deliver it. Saving costs and improving outcomes every time!

Loading…