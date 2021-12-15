Why good estate management needs to be pushed up the agenda

Jonny Coates, director of business and finance, Tanfield School, explains why more importance needs to be placed on good estate management

The role of school business professionals varies from school to school, or MAT to MAT, and this can also very much depend on the setting/phase. I’ve worked in both primary and secondary, maintained and academies; each role was different, but all had the same challenges – the estate was poorly funded, overlooked and very difficult to manage.

From experience, understanding the importance of estate management has always been the most difficult to get across to stakeholders. Whilst bringing in another classroom teacher is a given if it’s deemed fundamental to improving results, the same cannot always be said about spending similar amounts on a school building in dire need. My view is quite radical in that the condition of the estate is fundamental to ensuring that students in our schools have access to the best learning environment and are in a position to succeed.

However, gaining buy-in from the various layers of leadership, governors, colleagues and LAs/trust boards isn’t always easy – but is something I constantly talk about at all levels. It really is a critical part of the operation and I believe presenting visual imagery and evidence of issues of concern, such as health and safety issues, can really help add weight to the argument.

Whenever I’ve taken up a new post in a school, I’ve focused heavily on the financial position and the condition of the estate, probably in equal measure. Initially I will walk around the site and highlight some obvious health and safety concerns. Occasionally, I’ve faced barriers such as ‘It’s always been like that’ or ‘There’s no money to fix it’ but, frankly, this is not good practice, and we should not be allowing young people in our care to be put at risk through mismanagement or negligence.

When I joined my current school in 2019, some big things that really stood out were:

Single-glazed windows, covering 75% of the site, in such poor condition that they couldn’t be opened without a risk of glass panes falling out.

Dilapidated student toilets with doors missing, urinals hanging off the wall and a permanent stench of stale urine.

A number of major health and safety issues, such as an inadequate fire alarm system, damaged roofs, unsafe outdoor steps and trees leaning against the sports hall.

Stakeholders were aware of some of the problems but finding a solution was proving difficult. What I suggested was that we, as a maintained school, presented a case to the local authority to make them aware and request their support. The onus is very much on schools to manage these matters internally, using a portion of budget funds to deal with regular repairs and maintenance. I initiated a health and safety inspection through our SLA and this helped to provide the technical detail required to strengthen the case I would later present.

Whilst the school did receive some support as a result to put the major things right, other funds had to come from the school budget. As there had been no strategy in place to deal with issues over the years and, therefore, these things were not identified in the budget, this presented a problem in terms of prioritising when the remedial works would be carried out.

Collective responsibility

In terms of how to make the most out of the resources available, I focus on systems and the people involved in the key estates management roles in schools. The emphasis cannot be placed on one person – be it SBP, site manager or headteacher; we are all responsible, both as individuals and collectively. It’s important to communicate effectively with colleagues and explain what they are required to do. They may be aware of a trip hazard or broken light but, if they don’t report it, it may never be repaired. Everyone in schools is busy – that is the nature of the role – but it’s important not to lose sight of the main reason we are there – to take care of the students!

There has been a noticeable shift by government towards estate management since the pandemic, with funding being made available to improve the condition of school accommodation. I’d strongly recommend putting in place an estates strategy – what does your school need and how much will it cost? A useful guide on Good Estate Management for Schools can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/good-estate-management-for-schools/the-fundamentals-of-good-estate-management

These fundamentals are a good starting point when reviewing your school or MAT position:

Develop a strategic approach to estate management and a clear vision.

Create a three-to-five-year plan to enable decision-making processes and protect assets.

Understand your estate; review its condition and prioritise the works needed.

Follow a maintenance regime – this is essential to the overarching strategy.

Link practices, policies and procedures to health and safety.

Project management plans should include options, including a ‘Plan B’ if there could be problems with a scheme, and a fully-costed model – including contingencies for the inevitable unforeseen issues!

Make a big deal out of the small things. I believe this to be fundamental to an estates strategy. We often think about big ticket items such as heating systems or a roof, but by tackling the niggling issues as they occur, you will prevent a bigger, more expensive project being required at a later date.

Build a culture of excellence. By having high standards in estate management, and professionalising the services, you can make a huge difference to colleagues’ self-esteem and the public’s perception of your school. Small things like issuing smart, branded, uniforms and safety footwear/PPE can enhance this position. I would also advocate a regular site walk with your facilities team. This can help to inform procedures and offer assurance and recognition for the hard work that goes into making the school a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders to enjoy.