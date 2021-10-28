Tracey Gray, education management consultant

Managing workplace sickness absence effectively and confidently is something a lot will struggle with, particularly if you experience a high level of absenteeism in your school. To help manage this, Tracey Gray, education management consultant, has set out an array of ways to tackle and improve how we can manage and minimise absences, covering all aspects from dealing with difficult situations to supporting a returning employee.

In this seminar Tracey Gray will explore:

Setting expectations: employee and employer’s role in managing and minimising absence.

How to get the best out of occupational health and or GP communications.

Communicating with an employee who is off sick.

Dealing with difficult situations.

Take home points:

Job retention v sickness absence management.

Supporting a returning employee.

The essentials of sickness absence management.

This session is for:

School leaders, SBMs and other school support staff

This session runs at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

Tracey is a fellow of the CIPD, fellow of ISBL and is a qualified ILM Coach. Tracey has significant experience within the field of business leadership incorporating strategic human resource management, health & safety, finance, income generation, IT and technical infrastructure, estate management / leisure and community. Throughout her career she has ensured that students and staff are well supported to achieve their potential within a safe environment which is sustainable and financially stable.

Tracey became a founding director for Education Mutual in July 2018 which was set up ‘for schools by schools’ and seeks to promote ethical and affordable solutions around staff absence and well-being for its members. Education Mutual now has over 1000 member schools who are working towards becoming more efficient and sector-led.

