Planning budgets in a post-COVID world

Sue Birchall, long-standing school business leader

Budgets keep getting tighter and schools are constantly having to figure out innovative ways to save and spend their money. This can lead to the belief that long-term budget planning in schools is a pointless, hopeless endeavour – but that’s not the case. Developing a long-term plan is vital; it’s just a case of thinking outside the box and being determined to maintain a road map to success.

In this seminar Sue Birchall will explore:

How to budget strategically.

Why long-term planning is vital when it comes to your school’s finances.

How to manage the ongoing demands on the budget.

The art of collaboration.

Take home points:​

How to prioritise expenditure.

How to make your budget meet the demands of your school.

How to stay sane whilst doing so.

This session is for:​

School business leaders, finance managers and school leaders

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE South event

About the speaker:

Sue is a long-standing school business manager who has worked across all phases in both academy and maintained schools. She holds a degree in school business management from Manchester University and has had a career in schools spanning over 20 years. In her role as a writer and consultant, she has helped school leaders with many aspects of school management, as an SLE as well as an independent consultant.

