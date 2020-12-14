Teacher wellbeing at work only ‘moderate-to-low’

Recent studies have shown that most teachers love their work and enjoy making a difference – however, according to research collated by HAYS, a whopping 70% of teaching professionals have admitted to feeling drained after work. Another 62% have said they often feel stressed at work and, furthermore, schools and universities seem to be struggling with retention; 20% of new teachers leave teaching within their first two years, and 33% leave within their first five years

Recent research into teacher wellbeing in the UK revealed how complex the issue is. On the one hand, most teachers enjoy their profession and feel positive about their school culture and relationships with colleagues and pupils. In fact, 77% of schoolteachers say they are satisfied with their jobs, and 71% say they’d choose it all over again if they were given a second chance.

Despite this, however, teacher wellbeing at work is reported as being moderate-to-low – largely due to factors such as a high workload, struggles with work-life balance, and a perceived lack of support from leaders.

A YouGov study shows that around 82% of teachers say the most positive aspect of their jobs is making a difference to lives, but around 55% also say their experiences, so far, would make them think twice before recommending the profession to a younger person. With many blaming an unmanageable workload for their decision to switch careers, a huge focus has been placed on teacher stress in recent years. Many say pressure to spend all weekend marking papers, or answering after-hours emails from parents, has a negative impact on work-life balance and overall wellbeing.

Worryingly, research shows that more than 20% of new teachers leave teaching within their first two years, with another 33% leaving within their first five years. Around 35% of teachers report low levels of occupational wellbeing, while 26% report moderate levels and 39% high levels. Those in senior leadership positions have been shown to fare much better in terms of wellness; 61% report high levels of wellbeing at work.

A good school culture has a major positive impact on wellbeing and can also help to affect pupils’ behaviour positively. This strong link shows that there is a great opportunity for headteachers and senior leaders to improve their teacher recruitment and retention strategy by reassessing the culture of their schools. Through recognition, rewards, career investment and support, there are many ways to retain top teaching talent.

Supporting teacher wellbeing

There is also an opportunity in the school environment for line managers to offer better support to teachers, especially when it comes to matters of physical and mental wellness; while 57% of teachers feel that line managers support their professional development, only 36% say that their line managers focus on supporting their wellbeing.

“To offer the very best care and support to students, it’s crucial that teachers and support staff feel happy, empowered and excited about the work they do every day,” says Paul Matthias, national director of Hays Education. “That is why we are delighted to offer Wellbeing First training, free of charge, to all schools across the UK.

“This is the first package of its kind in the country, designed specifically to help education staff manage mental health, improve resilience and relieve stress. It includes ten online learning courses that cover everything from healthy living and mindset, to prioritisation and relaxation.”